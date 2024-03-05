Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Par Pacific worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Par Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

