Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of International General Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International General Insurance by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,000,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

IGIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,038. The company has a market capitalization of $570.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.16. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

International General Insurance Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

