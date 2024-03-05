Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $122.10 and a one year high of $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

