Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

