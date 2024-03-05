Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 834,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 692,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 33,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,775. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

