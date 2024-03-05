Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGCO by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after buying an additional 103,628 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

