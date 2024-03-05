Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 173,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,159. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

