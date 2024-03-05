Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 64.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,336,000 after purchasing an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 51.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 147.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 6,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

