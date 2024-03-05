Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,980. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.