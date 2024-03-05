Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 2.6 %

Qualys stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.44. 190,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $1,942,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

