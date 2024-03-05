Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.49. The stock had a trading volume of 631,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

