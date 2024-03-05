Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $7.63 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,783,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

