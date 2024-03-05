Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

NYSE FOUR opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

