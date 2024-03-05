Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 246,199 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

