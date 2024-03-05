Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 64,721 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Middleby worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

