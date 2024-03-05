Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.11 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $99.11 million and $35.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,798,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.