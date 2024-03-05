RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get RadNet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RadNet has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,340.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.