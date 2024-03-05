Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Up 4.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.23. 6,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $633,036.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,623 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,940.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $633,036.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,623 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,940.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $357,118.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,861,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,822,693.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,419 shares of company stock worth $5,278,355.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

