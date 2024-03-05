Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Up 4.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.23. 6,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
