Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.
Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,085,174 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,085,174 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,716. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
