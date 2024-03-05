Ranpak (PACK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th.

Ranpak Stock Down 1.8 %

PACK stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 7,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,736. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $369.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 617,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 537,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 496,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

