Raymond James Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Paradigm Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$947.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$11.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

