Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

RXRX stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,151 shares of company stock worth $3,890,927. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

