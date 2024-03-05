Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,858 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $143,144,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RRX stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.21. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -197.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

