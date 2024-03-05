Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.19. 10,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,469. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,228,000 after purchasing an additional 439,395 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $78,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

