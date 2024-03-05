Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RWC)

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

