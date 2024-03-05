Request Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $112.66 million and $7.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12668664 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $9,811,634.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

