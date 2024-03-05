Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 5th (BOKF, BSAC, CRI, DRD, EXC, FND, FTI, GPN, GRMN, LBTYK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 5th:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

