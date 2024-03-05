Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 5th (AAU, ADES, AEZS, AIRG, AMPH, AWX, BDL, BLD, BLPH, CALA)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 5th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

