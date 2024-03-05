Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

3/4/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

1/26/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $203.00 to $190.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $147.00 to $129.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

