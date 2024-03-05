Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.78. The company has a market cap of £447.30 million, a PE ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

