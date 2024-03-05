Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.78. The company has a market cap of £447.30 million, a PE ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.12.
