Rhonda P. Joyce Sells 630 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. 4,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.90. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. Analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

