Ribbon Finance Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $257.49 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

