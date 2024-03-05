Robert W. Baird Cuts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $14.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE XPOF opened at $12.94 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 over the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.