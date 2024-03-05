Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

