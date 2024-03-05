Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders acquired 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE RSI traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.23. 580,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

