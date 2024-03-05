Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Acquires C$103,400.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.21. 273,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,694. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSI

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.