Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) received a C$6.00 target price from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.15.

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 528,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

