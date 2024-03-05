Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $11.47 on Tuesday, hitting $535.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,525. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $543.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.