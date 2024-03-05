Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $223.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.90. 13,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,261,000 after buying an additional 90,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after buying an additional 80,043 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.