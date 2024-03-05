Royal Bank of Canada Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $320.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,514,000 after purchasing an additional 309,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

