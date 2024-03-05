Royal Bank of Canada Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.16.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.29. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

