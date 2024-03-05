Royal Bank of Canada Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.16.
View Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.