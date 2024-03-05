Royal Bank of Canada Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 192,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.