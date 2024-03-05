Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$123.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STN

Stantec Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STN stock opened at C$111.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.23. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$75.31 and a 1-year high of C$118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.