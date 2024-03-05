Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $584.01 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $595.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $196,512,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $201,117,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

