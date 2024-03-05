Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $645.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saia traded as high as $616.72 and last traded at $616.68. Approximately 72,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 285,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.01.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.39.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Stock Up 2.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.