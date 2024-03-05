Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,112 shares of company stock valued at $324,717,842. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $16.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,606. The stock has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

