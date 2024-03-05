SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,915.68

SALT (SALT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.79 million and $23,915.68 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003979 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,715.77 or 0.99840830 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007956 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00144350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02406075 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $27,788.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.