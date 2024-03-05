SandRidge Energy (SD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE SD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $481.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $17.80.
SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
