SandRidge Energy (SD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $481.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

