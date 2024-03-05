Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SASR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $959.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

