Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DELL opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

